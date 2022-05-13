35.9 C
Abuja

2023: Court stops CBN, INEC from blocking Emefiele’s presidential bid

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
Bankole Abe
Godwin Emefiele
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor Credit: Financial Times
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A high court sitting in Kwale, Delta State, has restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from stopping Godwin Emefiele’s presidential ambition.

Emefiele had gone to the court to obtain an order that would enable him to stay in office as the CBN governor while contesting the presidential election.

It was gathered on Friday that the court granted the order restraining the bank and INEC from making moves to stop Emefiele’s 2023 presidential bid.

According to a report by Punch, the application was secretly filed on May 5 and judgment was granted on May 12.

The judgement was delivered by presiding Justice, DC Maidoh.

Parts of the judgement read: “The court, upon reading through the motion papers and hearing C.N. Ofiah Esq. for the claimants/applicants, ordered as follows: I have read the processes in this suit, the applicant has complied with order 39 of our rules.

“Applicants also deposed to an affidavit of urgency. From the processes before this court, I find that the said application at this stage has merit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

- Advertisement -

“In the circumstances, in line with order 39 Rule 3 of our rules, this motion is hereby granted. The motion on notice is accordingly adjourned to 25/5/2022 for hearing.”

A Federal High court in Abuja had on May 9 rejected Emefiele’s request to stop INEC from disqualifying him from the 2023 election.

Emefiele had reportedly gone to court to seek constitutional clarification as to whether or not he could remain in office while running for president.

However, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Attorney-General of the Federation to appear before it on May 12 to explain why Emefiele should be disqualified from running for President in 2023.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Deborah: 24 hours after, Buhari, NASS silent on student’s murder

TWENTY-FOUR hours after the killing of a student, Deborah Samuel, in Sokoto State over...
News

40 days mourning declared as UAE President dies at 73

THE Ministry of Presidential Affairs has declared 40 days of mourning following the death...
News

Deborah: Kukah, CSOs demand justice for murdered female student

CIVIL society organisations (CSOs) and many Nigerians have demanded justice for Deborah Samuel, a...
Crime

UK govt condemns killing of student over blasphemy

THE Government of the United Kingdom (UK) has condemned the murder of Deborah Samuel...
Energy and Power

Abuja community suffers blackout after spending millions on transformer purchase, maintenance

MORE than 800 households in Sagbagyi, a community in the nation's capital have been...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDeborah: 24 hours after, Buhari, NASS silent on student’s murder

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.