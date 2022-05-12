2023: Buhari orders Emefiele, others contesting election to resign

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed all heads of agencies, departments, parastatals and ambassadors seeking elective offices in the 2023 general elections to resign.

The directive was issued via a circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, which was reportedly obtained by The Punch on Thursday.

The circular with reference number SGF/OP/ I/S.3/XII/ 173 was titled ‘Ministers, heads of government agencies, ambassadors and other appointees with political ambitions to resign’.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, and heads of other agencies, were copied in the circular.

The President on Wednesday directed that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) interested in elective offices must resign latest by May 16.

The ICIR had earlier reported that Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Ogbonnaya Onu had resigned.

The three ministers tendered their resignation letters on Wednesday.

A few days back Buhari had ordered all ministers seeking elective posts to resign on or before May 16.

The CBN governor is expected to resign in line with Buhari’s new directive.