29.6 C
Abuja

2023: Buhari orders Emefiele, others contesting election to resign

Politics and GovernanceElections
Niyi OYEDEJI
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari wants security agents to apply overwhelming force against any attempt to disrupt the November 6 Anambra governorship election
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed all heads of agencies, departments, parastatals and ambassadors seeking elective offices in the 2023 general elections to resign.

The directive was issued via a circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, which was reportedly obtained by The Punch on Thursday.

The circular with reference number SGF/OP/ I/S.3/XII/ 173 was titled ‘Ministers, heads of government agencies, ambassadors and other appointees with political ambitions to resign’.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, and heads of other agencies, were copied in the circular.

The President on Wednesday directed that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) interested in elective offices must resign latest by May 16.

The ICIR had earlier reported that Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Ogbonnaya Onu had resigned.

The three ministers tendered their resignation letters on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

A few days back Buhari had ordered all ministers seeking elective posts to resign on or before May 16.

The CBN governor is expected to resign in line with Buhari’s new directive.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Impact

After ICIR’s report, property firm accused of N9.9m fraud finally pays victim with interest

PARADISE Estate, a property firm linked to Lekki Gardens and accused of N9.9 million...
News

2023: PDP NEC throws presidential ticket open, recommends consensus

THE National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown open...
Conflict and Security

Terrorists kill six Nigerian soldiers in Taraba

SIX soldiers of the Nigerian Army were killed in an ambush by terrorists who...
Elections

2023: Akpabio, Onu resign to pursue presidential bid

IN LINE with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio has...
News

Former presidential aspirant dumps APC 

A FORMER presidential aspirant Adamu Garba has announced his resignation from the All Progressive...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAfter ICIR’s report, property firm accused of N9.9m fraud finally pays victim with interest

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.