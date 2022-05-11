2023: Minister of State for Education resigns hours after Buhari’s order

— 1 min read

THE Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has quit the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari to pursue his presidential dream.

Nwajiuba resigned from the cabinet on Wednesday following Buhari’s order that all his appointees interested in the presidency and other elective offices must leave latest by May 16.

Buhari issued the directive during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, according to Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, who briefed journalists after the meeting.

The order came a day after Buhari’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), ended the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 general elections.

However, the order did not affect Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Nigerians elected him alongside the President.

Nwajiuba was the first minister to relinquish office among eight cabinet members seeking elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

Other ministers seeking elective offices are Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs), Ogbonnaya Onu (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation), Abubakar Malami (Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation). They are pursuing their ambitions on the APC’s platform.

Except for Malami, who is running for the gubernatorial poll in Kebbi State, other ministers listed with him are contesting for the presidency.

Similarly, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, is contesting a senatorial seat in Plateau State, while the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Uche Ogah hopes to become the next governor of Abia State.