34.4 C
Abuja

2023: Minister of State for Education resigns hours after Buhari’s order

NewsPolitics and Governance
Marcus Fatunmole
Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has quit the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari to pursue his presidential dream.

Nwajiuba resigned from the cabinet on Wednesday following Buhari’s order that all his appointees interested in the presidency and other elective offices must leave latest by May 16.

Buhari issued the directive during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, according to Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, who briefed journalists after the meeting.

The order came a day after Buhari’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), ended the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 general elections.

However, the order did not affect Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Nigerians elected him alongside the President.

Nwajiuba was the first minister to relinquish office among eight cabinet members seeking elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

Other ministers seeking elective offices are Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs), Ogbonnaya Onu (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation), Abubakar Malami (Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation). They are pursuing their ambitions on the APC’s platform.

- Advertisement -

Except for Malami, who is running for the gubernatorial poll in Kebbi State, other ministers listed with him are contesting for the presidency.

Similarly, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, is contesting a senatorial seat in Plateau State, while the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Uche Ogah hopes to become the next governor of Abia State.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Fuel scarcity in FCT: Marketers shifting supply to regions outside N165/l price band

MOST major marketers are shifting their supply of the premium motor spirit, widely known...
Media Opportunities

London School of Economics and Political Science offers JournalismAI academy for small newsrooms

THE London School of Economics and Political Science (JournalismAI team) powered by the Google News Initiative...
Judiciary

Tramadol importation: Ukatu sues NDLEA, seeks N200 million compensation

AMID allegations of illegal importation of Tramadol worth N2 billion, businessman Ukatu Afamefuna Mallinson...
Elections

2023: Otu emerges C’River APC consensus guber candidate

THE Cross River State All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the emergence of Bassey...
News

Concerns mount over Emefiele’s political ambition while CBN Gov

THE ambition of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to participate in the party...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFuel scarcity in FCT: Marketers shifting supply to regions outside N165/l price band

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.