29.7 C
Abuja

2023: Akpabio, Onu resign to pursue presidential bid

Politics and GovernanceElections
Niyi OYEDEJI
Godswill Akpabio
Godswill Akpabio
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

IN LINE with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio has resigned to pursue his presidential bid.

There were also reports that minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Ogbonnaya Onu also resigned from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

The President had ordered all cabinet members vying for elective offices to quit before May 16.

Akpabio’s Personal Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, confirmed the minister’s resignation.

“The minister has resigned. He has submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). We are waiting for him at the International Conference Centre (ICC) where he is coming to submit his nomination form,” Udom said.

It was gathered that Onu visited he Office of the SGF to drop his resignation letter.

The ICIR had earlier reported the resignation of the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, from the president’s cabinet.

- Advertisement -

Nwajiuba was the first minister to relinquish office among eight cabinet members seeking elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

Other ministers seeking elective offices who might also be resigning are Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs), Ogbonnaya Onu (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation), Abubakar Malami (Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation). They are pursuing their ambitions on the APC’s platform.

Also, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, is contesting a senatorial seat in Plateau State, while the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Uche Ogah hopes to become the next governor of Abia State.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Former presidential aspirant dumps APC 

A FORMER presidential aspirant Adamu Garba has announced his resignation from the All Progressive...
News

Over 10 million girls out of school in Nigeria – UNICEF 

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said over ten million Nigerian girls are...
News

Ngige to consult Buhari, constituents over May 16 resignation deadline

THE Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said he will consult President...
News

2023: Minister of State for Education resigns hours after Buhari’s order

THE Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has quit the cabinet of President...
News

Fuel scarcity in FCT: Marketers shifting supply to regions outside N165/l price band

MOST major marketers are shifting their supply of the premium motor spirit, widely known...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFormer presidential aspirant dumps APC 

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.