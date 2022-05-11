33.7 C
Abuja

2023: Amaechi, Slyva, Ngige, others must resign before May 16 – Buhari

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
1min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) who are seeking elective offices in the 2023 general elections to submit their letters of resignation on or before May 16, 2022.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohamed disclosed this while addressing journalists at the end of Wednesday’s FEC meeting.

Mohammed added that any amendments or additions to the directive would be announced shortly.

The minister hinted that said the directive may be extended to political appointees if the need arises.

Those affected by the directive include Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Ogbonnaya Onu and Minister of State for Education Emeka Nwajiuba, who have all joined the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami is also contesting for the governorship election ticket of APC in Kebbi State.

Also affected are Minister of State for Mines and Steel Uche Ogah, a gubernatorial aspirant in Abia State, and Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen, who is contesting a senatorial seat in Plateau State.

Buhari’s directive comes moments after the Court of Appeal declared as unconstitutional Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act which required political appointees to resign before the could seek elective offices.

Although the appellate court set aside the judgment of an Umuahia Federal High Court which nullified the section for lack of jurisdiction, it also held that the requirement violated Section 42 (1a) of the Constitution and denied a class of Nigerian citizens their right to participate in elections.

