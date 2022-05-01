- Advertisement -
22.3 C
Abuja

Train attack: SERAP sues Buhari govt over failure to secure release of kidnapped victims

News
Lukman ABOLADE
Kidnapped passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train
Kidnapped passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration over its failure to secure the safe release of the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

The suit, marked No ECW/CCJ/APP/20/22, was filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare and Opeyemi Owolabi, before the ECOWAS court.

The group sought a declaration of the court that the Buhari government failed to protect Nigerians and prevent gross violation of their human rights.

SERAP said it was seeking an order directing the Buhari government to protect, promote, and fulfil the human rights of Nigerians, including travellers across the country, by ensuring adequate security and taking measures to prevent attacks.

The group is also seeking an order by the court to direct the Buhari administration to urgently find and identify all the passengers, victims, and their families, and pay adequate monetary compensation of N50 million to each of the passengers and victims and their families.

Terrorists had, on March 28, 2022 attacked a Kaduna-bound train using an improvised explosive device to derail it.

Some of the passengers of the train were killed and injured, while about 146 passengers were kidnapped by the terrorists.

- Advertisement -

In the suit, SERAP noted that officials of the Buhari government had publicly said they had information that an attack on the train was imminent, but the government failed or neglected to take measures to prevent the attack.

Given the admission, SERAP said, the government should be held accountable for failing or neglecting to guarantee and protect human rights regardless of whether such violations were directly or indirectly attributable to the government or its officials.

SERAP prayed the court to declare that the failure of the government to provide an effective remedy and reparation for the passengers and victims of the train attack was unlawful, as it amounted to breaches of obligations to respect, protect, promote and fulfil human rights.

The group further noted that no date had been fixed for the hearing of the application for an expedited hearing and the substantive suit.

On Wednesday, the Nigerian Senate passed a bill to criminalise ransom payment to secure the release of a kidnapped victim.

The bill has not been signed into law. Security analysts have, however, expressed the fear that the bill, if signed into law, would worsen the situation of kidnapped victims who are sometimes killed for not paying ransom.

The ICIR had reported that lack of proper intelligence and reluctance of security operatives to find or rescue kidnapped victims had contributed to rising cases of kidnap for ransom in Nigeria.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Workers’ Day: Obaseki increases minimum wage to N40,000

THE Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved a new minimum wage of N40,000...
Politics and Governance

2023: Sowore asks Nigerians to vote for candidates with fresh blood, ideas

Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has advised Nigerians to cast their votes for candidates...
Education

End ASUU strike or forget holding your primaries in Abuja, NANS tells political parties

AHEAD of preparations by various political parties to elect their presidential candidates for the...
Crime

Bestiality: Police launch manhunt for lady in viral video

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has launched a manhunt for a lady who claimed...
Breaking News

Soludo’s appointee dies two weeks after govt job

Joe Anatune, an appointee of the Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

INSIDE STORY: How pastor who charges N310,000, keeps dozens of Nigerians in church in...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Sultan declares new date for Eid-El-Fitr in absence of moon

NIN/SIM linkage: MTN loses 1.3m subscribers in one year

Unhealthy meat: FG asked to overhaul abattoir operations nationwide

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWorkers’ Day: Obaseki increases minimum wage to N40,000

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.