2023: Wike donates N200 million to Kaduna State IDPs

RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has donated the sum of N200 million for the welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kaduna State.

Wike made the donation when he visited the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna on Monday.

The visit was part of consultations towards actualising his bid for the party’s ticket for the 2023 presidential poll.

Wike said he would address the security challenges bevelling the country if elected president.

He blamed growing insecurity in the country on inadequate intelligence gathering by security agencies.

“My major concern within my first six months in office is how to restore our states, how to restore our country and if you cannot do that, there is no need to say you want to govern any state or head any country,” he said.

“One of the major problems we have as a nation is that we don’t spend much money on intelligence gathering.

“Unfortunately, we spend more money on buying weapons than on gathering intelligence.”

Wike enjoined party members to eschew any form of bias by uniting to support a single candidate ahead of the 2023 election.

“We must not be sentimental about winning the 2023 election.

“We need people who are courageous and competent to win the election come 2023 and this we will do when you give us the mandate,” he added.

