Train attack: Terrorists release Bank of Agric MD, threaten to kill other passengers

Conflict and SecurityNews
Ijeoma OPARA
Abuja - Kaduna Train
The attacked Abuja - Kaduna Train. Photo Credit: Yusuf Anka/Twitter
1min read

ONE of the passengers abducted by terrorists during the attack on the Kaduna-bound train, Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture Alwan Ali-Hassan has been freed.

Ali-Hassan was released on Wednesday just as the terrorists threatened to kill other passengers in their custody if the Federal Government fail to meet their demands.

In a viral video circulating on the social media, four heavily armed men were seen with Ali-Hassan, all dressed in military camouflage.

They claimed responsibility for the attack on the train, adding that they were releasing Ali-Hassan in the spirit of Ramadan and due to his old age.

“We are the ones who kidnapped the people on the train. We decided to release this man because of the honour of the month of Ramadan and because he is old. He has been pleading since we kidnapped him.

“The government should know that the train attack is just a little of what we can do,” one of the terrorists said.

The terrorists equally threatened to kill other abducted passengers in their custody if the Nigerian government fail to meet their demands.

But the terrorists did not disclose their demands, although they said they don’t want money.

They said the government is aware of what they want.

The development is coming about 10 days after Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the security chiefs to the ensure the return of all passengers abducted during the attack on the train.

Besides the abduction of unspecified number of passengers, at least eight persons died in the attack, while many others were injured.

Buhari issued the order in a statement released by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.

He also directed that terrorists who carried out the attacks should be arrested and brought to justice.

“The President charged the law enforcement chiefs to bring back all passengers kidnapped and ensure that each of the callous terrorists are hunted down and made to face justice for their heinous acts as no one or group should be allowed to make the country prostrate,” the statement said.

However, despite the directive, there has not been any arrest in connection with the attack.

This was confirmed to The ICIR by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kaduna State Police Command Mohammad Jalige.

“From our own end here, there is no suspect arrested yet. I think you should contact the Railway Command.

“They too are trying their own best to ensure that the kidnap victims escape unhurt and the possible arrest of the perpetrators,” Jalige said when contacted by The ICIR.

Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected]

