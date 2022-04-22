- Advertisement -
34.1 C
Abuja

2023: INEC says insecurity in South-East, Southern Kaduna will not stop elections

Featured NewsPolitics and Governance
Niyi OYEDEJI
INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that security threats in the South-East region and some local governments in Southern Kaduna will not stop the 2023 general elections.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu gave the assurance at the public presentation of the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan and the 2023 Election Project Plan in Abuja on Friday.

Mahmood said although INEC was concerned about the safety of its staff and materials in the South-East and Southern Kaduna, the commission is confident that security will improve in the areas before the general elections.

“Despite the security challenges, we must remain resolute in our determination to conduct the 2021 general elections as scheduled.

“In doing so, every eligible Nigerian must be given the opportunity to vote, including citizens in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp.”

He added that in line with the Electoral Act, INEC would ensure that no single IDP is prevented from voting.

Mahmood reiterated the commission’s confidence in the security architecture, noting that the security agencies have ample time to address the insecurity in the country.

- Advertisement -

“We will continue to work with the security agencies for peaceful electioneering and peaceful conduct of the election,” he said.

He added that the commission would organise a high-level security meeting with stakeholders and security agencies shortly after the forthcoming public holidays.

The INEC boss also said 14 out of 18 political parties have notified and submitted notices and schedules for their primary elections.

He said INEC will be heavily involved in monitoring the party primaries.

“Each party is expected to make available soft and hard copies of its membership register to the commission 30 days before the days fixed for their primary election,” he explained.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

2023: Sanwo-Olu asks political appointees seeking elective offices to resign

LAGOS State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has asked political appointees who intend to seek elective...
Crime

Police arrest suspected IPOB bomb manufacturer in Imo

IMO State Police Command on Friday said it has arrested a 50-year-old-man, Simeon Onigbo,...
Opinion

Nigeria’s banditry: why 5 government strategies have failed

Sallek Yaks Musa, University of Jos Heightened violence and insecurity in the northwest and northcentral...
Politics and Governance

I didn’t say El-Rufai was leaking classified security information – NSA

NATIONAL Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno has denied accusing Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai...
Energy and Power

Cooking gas price rises by 83.62% in one year – NBS

A report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the average price...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Sanwo-Olu asks political appointees seeking elective offices to resign

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.