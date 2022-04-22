2023: INEC says insecurity in South-East, Southern Kaduna will not stop elections

— 1 min read

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that security threats in the South-East region and some local governments in Southern Kaduna will not stop the 2023 general elections.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu gave the assurance at the public presentation of the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan and the 2023 Election Project Plan in Abuja on Friday.

Mahmood said although INEC was concerned about the safety of its staff and materials in the South-East and Southern Kaduna, the commission is confident that security will improve in the areas before the general elections.

“Despite the security challenges, we must remain resolute in our determination to conduct the 2021 general elections as scheduled.

“In doing so, every eligible Nigerian must be given the opportunity to vote, including citizens in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp.”

He added that in line with the Electoral Act, INEC would ensure that no single IDP is prevented from voting.

Mahmood reiterated the commission’s confidence in the security architecture, noting that the security agencies have ample time to address the insecurity in the country.

- Advertisement -

“We will continue to work with the security agencies for peaceful electioneering and peaceful conduct of the election,” he said.

He added that the commission would organise a high-level security meeting with stakeholders and security agencies shortly after the forthcoming public holidays.

The INEC boss also said 14 out of 18 political parties have notified and submitted notices and schedules for their primary elections.

He said INEC will be heavily involved in monitoring the party primaries.

“Each party is expected to make available soft and hard copies of its membership register to the commission 30 days before the days fixed for their primary election,” he explained.