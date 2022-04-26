- Advertisement -
My administration created best climate for business in Nigeria – Buhari

NewsPolitics and Governance
Marcus Fatunmole
Muhammadu Buhari
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said no administration in Nigeria had done as much as his government to create an environment best suited for business.

He said the ease of doing business index recognized globally had acknowledged that the ease with which people do business in the country had never been better than under his government. 

The president promised to continue to count on the support of the private sector to improve economic growth and create new job opportunities for people in the nation.

A statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina said the president made the claim Tuesday night while hosting business executives and party leaders during the breaking of the Ramadan fast, known as iftar.

He noted that his administration had done exceedingly well in improving the business climate, urging the private sector to complement the government’s effort in poverty reduction and job creation for the young people.

The president also appealed to leaders of all political parties in the country to put politics aside and help his administration fight the insecurity bedevilling the nation.

“Without mass, popular support to our hard-working Armed Forces, it will take us much longer to finish the successful war we are waging against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping. Our country must be kept safe for progress and prosperity to be entrenched.

“I look forward to seeing the reflection of this spirit in the relationship between the parties and the government, especially as the electioneering season will soon be on us.”

He said his party’s stance allowed all political parties to air their views to reflect the nation’s diversity.

Buhari’s claim of providing the best business climate in Nigeria is faulty because of worsening insecurity, power crisis, and scores of firms that are winding up across the country.

The country’s North-West, South-East and part of the North-Central have seen increasing insecurity under his government.

A report indicates that nearly 26,000 people were killed in the nation in different attacks during the president’s first term in office between 2015 and 2019.

Another report shows that over 1500 people were killed in various attacks in the first six weeks of 2021 under the president.

Thousands more have also died from terrorists and other marauders in the nation.

In December 2021, The ICIR reported how the country’s giant industries were disappearing under the Buhari government over increasing insecurity, poor power supply, absence of other infrastructures, multiple taxations, and other factors.

The newspaper published another lap of the report in March.

