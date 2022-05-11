Former presidential aspirant dumps APC 

— 1 min read

A FORMER presidential aspirant Adamu Garba has announced his resignation from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a statement released on his Twitter page, Garba said the APC has lost its moral bearing.

Garba, who backed out of the presidential race after raising N83 million from supporters, also criticised the party for raising its presidential forms to N100 million.

According to him, the money he raised would be returned to the contributors.

He said he was leaving the APC because of the party’s decision to choose money over competence.

Garba also accused the party of failing to fulfill its promises to Nigerians and breaching people’s trust.

The statement read, “I write to formally notify you of my intention to resign my membership in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“My resignation was due to the fact that APC as a party has lost its moral bearing and has taken to some exclusionary practices which are against standard democratic tenets.

“More importantly, as a young man who believes in the future of Nigeria and had high hopes in APC before now, I cannot continue to retain membership of a party that favors money beyond competency, vested interest beyond common interest, chronic elitism beyond public good, politics of exclusion beyond inclusion.

“I do not, in all honesty, sincerely and with consciousness believe that any young man in Nigeria has a future or model worthy of emulation for the benefit of the Nigeria in APC, I believe the party has drifted so much from the original beliefs of its foundation to a more cynical, undemocratic institution.

“I further believed that the party has failed in its promises to deliver public good over the years, betrayed the public trust, and has turned out to be doing much worse than what we fought so hard to dethrone in the then PDP government. Worst is the issue of internal security that the party paid more attention to propaganda media statements than listening to the yearning of the people.

“Moreover, the party seems to encourage its enemies than its friends, favors its adversaries than its loyalists, hates the prospect of the new generation of leaders beyond just youth leadership seats, and has no credible, practicable plans for the future of Nigeria as we get into the heart of the turbulence of the 21st century.”