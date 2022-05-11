34.4 C
Abuja

2023: Otu emerges C’River APC consensus guber candidate

Raji Olatunji
Bassey Otu
1min read

THE Cross River State All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the emergence of Bassey Otu as its consensus candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

This was made known in a press release titled “C’River 2023: Prince Otu is APC Consensus Guber candidate,” issued by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Erasmus Ekpang.

According to the statement, the decision was unanimously made by 17 other governorship aspirants in a meeting presided by the Governor of Cross River State Ben Ayade.

“Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a leading gubernatorial aspirant, Senator Bassey Out, has emerged as the consensus candidate of the ruling APC in Cross River State.

“Otu is a former senator representing Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State.

“His emergence as a consensus governorship candidate was the unanimous decision by the 17 governorship aspirants and party critical stakeholders.

“The meeting, which was presided over by the state governor and leader of our great party, H.E Prof. Ben Ayade, had in attendance the APC State Chairman, Mr. Alphonsus Ogar Eba, other executive members and the 17 gubernatorial aspirants under the platform of the APC.”

The statement added that the meeting, which was held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, was a congenial political family meeting that resolved to donate power to Otu to fly the flag of the party as its gubernatorial candidate.

“The party expressed its sincere appreciation to the leader of our party, our chairman, all the governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders and members of our great party for arriving at this historic milestone and looks forward to robust primaries,” the statement added.

Otu was elected to represent Odukpani/Calabar Municipal Federal Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in 2003.

He was later elected senator representing Cross River South Senatorial District in 2011.

