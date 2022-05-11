2023: Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as forms sale close

— 2 mins read

By Bankole Abe and Mustapha Usman

THE number of presidential aspirants under the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), seeking to contest the 2023 presidential elections increased rapidly in the last few days.

The ICIR gathered that close to 30 chieftains and members of the party had indicated an interest in vying for the position and many of them have obtain nomination and expression of interest forms directly or by proxy.

However, it is important to note that two of the aspirants, former president Goodluck Jonathan and CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, have disassociated themselves from the forms obtained on their behalf stating they were not consulted.

While it is still unclear whether the party will be zoning the presidential ticket to the Southern or Northern part of Nigeria or leaving it open, most of those who have indicated interest are from the Southern part.

The expression of interest and nomination forms for the presidential aspirants to a sum of N100 million.

The APC has announced May 30 to June 1 as dates for its “special convention” for Presidential Primaries.

As of the time of filing this report, here is a list of those who have declared and or picked APC presidential forms for 2023:

1. Bola Tinubu- The National Leader of All Progressive Congress and former governor of Lagos state/Southwest.

2. Yemi Osinbajo – The current vice president of Nigeria, Professor of Law and pastor at RCCG- Ogun state/Southwest.

3. Yahaya Bello. /The Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello-Kogi state/North Central .

4. Chris Ngige – The current minister of Labour and Employment, – Anambra State/Southeast

5. Rotimi Amaechi – The incumbent Minister of Transportation River state/South-South.

6. Emeka Uwajiuba- Minister of State for Education -Imo state/Southeast.

7. Muhammad Badaru- Governor of Jigawa state -Jigawa state/Northwest.

8. Rochas Okorocha- The Senator representing Imo West – Imo state/South East.

9. David Umahi – Governor of Ebonyi state-Ebonyi state/South East.

10. Ben Ayade – Current Governor of Cross River State -Cross River/South-south

11. Ibikunle Amosun – Senator, Ogun state central -Ogun State/South West

12. Godswill Akpabio – Minister of Niger Delta -Akwa Ibom/South-South

13. John Olukayode Fayemi – Governor of Ekiti state -Ekiti state/Southwest

14. Tunde Bakare – Pastor – Ogun state/South west

15. Ken Nnamani – former Senate president -Enugu state/Southeast

16. Uju Ken Ohanenye, Legal practitioner and the only female aspirant so far in APC – Anambra state/Southeast

17. Nicholas Felix, A US-based pastor – Edo state/South-south

18. Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology – Ebonyi state/Southeast

19. Ajayi Boroffice, Senator representing Ondo North – Ondo state/Southwest

20. Dimeji Bankole, former speaker house of Reps – Ogun state/Southwest

21. Adams Oshiomole -, Former APC chairman – Edo state/South-South

22. Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum – Bayelsa state/South-south

23. Akinwunmi Adesina, Former Minister of Agriculture and President AFDB.

24. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, former president of Nigeria – Bayelsa state/south-south. (A group purchased a form for him, which has rejected).

25. Godwin Emefiele, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria – Delta state/South-south.(A group also purchased the APC form for him. He is also went to court to seek interpretation of section 84(12) of the amended electoral act.

26. Ahmed Lawan, current Senate president – Yobe state/Northeast

However, the above list is subject to changes because as the sale of forms by the APC closed yesterday, more names might emerge of people who bought forms at the last minute.

Meanwhile, the party is yet to screen any aspirants.