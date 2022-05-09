29.8 C
Abuja

2023: Emefiele asks court to determine whether he can run for president without resigning

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
Bankole Abe
1min read

GOVERNOR of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has reportedly gone to court to seek  constitutional clarification as to whether or not he could remain in office while running for president.

There were reports that Emefiele’s lawyer Mike Ozekhome filed a suit before an Abuja Federal High Court seeking interpretation of the Constitution and public service rules on public servants seeking elective positions while in office.

It was reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was listed among the respondents in the suit numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/610/2022.

Last week, a group purchased the APC presidential forms for Emefiele.

The CBN governor later disassociated himself from the group, saying he will buy the forms with his own money when he decides to contest the election.

He also said he will take a decision on the presidential race in the next few days.

Emefiele’s alleged presidential bid has been condemned by many Nigerians, who are demanding his resignation.

Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said President Muhammadu Buhari should remove Emefiele from the position of CBN governor if he refuses to resign.

There are concerns that Emefiele’s interest in the election may clash with Section 9 of the CBN Act, 2007, which stated: “The Governor and the Deputy Governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the bank and while holding office shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation whether remunerated or not except such personal or charitable causes as may be determined by the Board and which do not conflict with or detract from their full-time duties.”

