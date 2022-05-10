2023: Jonathan is not our member – Bayelsa APC chairman

— 1 min read

THE Chairman of the Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Denis Otiotio has said former President Goodluck Jonathan is not a member of the party.

Otiotio disclosed this newsmen in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

However, he said the APC is ready to receive the former President if he decides to join the party.

“The former President is not yet a registered member of APC. He is free to join any party of his choice.

“We are open and willing to receive him into our fold, as a political party desirous of winning elections, the only way to go is by admitting people into the party,” he said.

Otiotio spoke amid growing speculations that Jonathan would contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the APC.

A support group had on Monday in Abuja, purchased the APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for the former president to contest the 2023 election.

However, Jonathan in a statement by by his spokesperson Ikechukwu Eze on Monday dissociated himself from the development. He said he was not consulted and did not authorise the purchase of the forms.