2023: Northern coalition picks APC presidential forms for Jonathan

A COALITION of Northern groups on Monday picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential election expression of interest and nomination forms for former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Jonathan has been a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is yet to officially defect to the APC.

The coalition that picked the form on behalf of the former President said Jonathan is the most qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

There have been speculations that Jonathan would contest the presidential election on the platform of the APC.

Earlier in April, some of Jonathan’s supporters stormed his office in Abuja, urging him to contest the presidential election.

Jonathan told them to watch out.

“Yes you are calling me to come and declare for the next election, I cannot tell you I’m declaring. The political process is ongoing. Just watch out. The key role you must play is that Nigeria must get somebody that will carry young people along,” he said.

Jonathan was elected President in 2011 after completing the tenure of his former boss, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who died in office.

He was later defeated by Buhari while seeking election for a second term in the 2015 presidential election.

The former President is yet to personally declare his interest in the 2023 presidential election.