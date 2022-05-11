34.4 C
Ngige to consult Buhari, constituents over May 16 resignation deadline

Raji Olatunji
Chris Ngige
1min read

THE Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said he will consult President Muhammadu Buhari and his constituents before deciding on whether or not to resign from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Asked to react to the President’s directive that cabinet members seeking elective offices in the 2023 general elections should resign before May 16, Ngige said a window period was given for those that need clarifications on the development.

According to him, he will not take any decision without consulting as the ministerial position he occupies is in trust for the government and his state, Anambra.

“I have no reaction for now because the President said if anyone wants clarifications, the person should meet him.

“So I have to consult him and consult my constituents, Anambra State because I am holding the office for the government and my constituents,” Ngige said.

The ICIR had earlier reported that Buhari, on Wednesday, ordered members of the FEC who have ambition to contest in 2023 general elections to resign on or before May 16.

The cabinet members affected are Ministers of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment minister Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation minister Ogbonnaya Onu; Minister of State for Education Emeka Nwajiuba; and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami.

Others are the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development Uche Ogah, who is running for the governorship position in Abia State, and Minister of Women Affairs Paulline Tallen, a senatorial aspirant in Plateau State.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

