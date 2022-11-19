Police parade suspected killers of INEC official in Anambra

THE Anambra State Police Command has paraded some suspects that allegedly killed one of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

The suspects, identified as Nwobodo Obumneme, Malachi Uzorchukwu and Ifesinachi Ogechukwu, were paraded today by the state Police Commissioner, Echeng Echeng.

According to Echeng, the three suspects were behind the brutal death of Osita Duruoha, a Principal Executive Officer of INEC, who was initially declared missing but was found dead in September.

READ ALSO:

How understaffing is ruining maternal, infant healthcare delivery in Anambra state

Police react as boat capsizes, kills scores in Anambra

Insecurity: Anyone living in a camp in Anambra State is a criminal – Soludo

- Advertisement -

NDLEA busts Mkpurummiri production labs in Lagos, Anambra

One of the suspects, 26-year-old Obumneme, told journalists that he and his gang strangled Duruoha with the aim of dispossessing him of his shuttle bus.

“We hired him to use his shuttle bus to take us to Urum from Ifite. Our intention was to steal his bus, but later we had to strangle him to take the bus,” he said.

Echeng said the suspects would be charged to court.

Other suspects of various crimes were also paraded by the police.

The police commissioner said the command, in collaboration with vigilantes in the state, also arrested four suspected electricity equipment vandals and thieves.

He informed that on September 7, 2022, the police and operatives of the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives intercepted, while on patrol, one Godwin Nwode living on Obsoi Street, Fegge Onitsha, for drugs.

- Advertisement -

He said pump action guns, one double gun, 25 live cartridges, 13 gun bags and three cartridges bags were recovered from Nwode after a search was conducted in his J5 bus.

The suspect confessed to the crime and made useful statements that are helping the police in their investigation, while the suspect has been charged to court and is presently on remand at a correctional centre in Anambra State.

He disclosed that electricity cables, pump action guns and about 10 vehicles, including a Venza jeep with registration number KRD 344 BT Lagos used by ESN/IPOB militants to attack Army patrol officers at Isuiofia in Aguata local government area where two soldiers and four ESN/IPOB militants members lost their lives during the gun duel, were recovered.

Echeng called on criminal elements in the state to leave, vowing that they would be hunted down.

The police boss urged citizens to continue to go about their lawful businesses and give prompt information about criminal activities within their domain to law enforcement agencies for appropriate action.