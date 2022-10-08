27.2 C
Abuja

Police react as boat capsizes, kills scores in Anambra

Health and EnvironmentClimate Change
Marcus Fatunmole
Passengers boat mishap
Image illustrating boat mishap
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRAGEDY stuck at Umunnankwo, in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State Saturday morning after a boat loaded with about 85 passengers capsized and scores of the passengers went missing.

The boat took off from Onukwu bridge and was heading to Nkwo market, Ogbakuba, in Ogbaru LGA, when the accident happened.

The area council confirmed the incident and said only nine of the passengers were rescued.

Seventy-six others were not found, the council said through its Transition Committee chairperson, Pascal Aniegbuna.

Aniegbuna, in a statement, expressed sadness and shock over the incident.

While sympathizing with the families of persons who died in the tragedy, he urged boat drivers to always make necessary water transportation kits available before their journeys to avert such an accident.

He has also ordered investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the state police command has drafted its officers to the area.

Spokesperson for the command, Ikenga Tochi, told The ICIR that he could not confirm the number of casualties.

Tochi said, “The Commissioner of Police, Echeng, had deployed police marine operatives to the area.

“This is to complement the existing security in the area following the flood-related incident that has occurred in the area recently.”

The incident occurred five days after a similar tragedy claimed two lives in Lokoja, Kogi State, where there has been heavy flooding.

Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

How I will tackle insecurity, oil theft if elected president — Peter Obi

THE Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has unveiled his plans to tackle the...
Elections

Buhari’s minister mum on preferred candidate between Tinubu, Obi

THE Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige has said he would not disclose...
Education

FG will sue ASUU for contempt of court if strike continues – Ngige

THE Federal government has threatened to sue the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)...
Education

95% of students cannot read, Borno gov discovers on visit to school

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has expressed shock after visiting the Malam-Fatori Primary School...
Health

[SPECIAL REPORT] How poorly managed abattoirs threaten lives of Lagosians

By Samad Uthman Around 5:30 pm on a Tuesday evening in April in Itire market,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHow I will tackle insecurity, oil theft if elected president — Peter Obi

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.