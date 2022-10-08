Police react as boat capsizes, kills scores in Anambra

TRAGEDY stuck at Umunnankwo, in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State Saturday morning after a boat loaded with about 85 passengers capsized and scores of the passengers went missing.

The boat took off from Onukwu bridge and was heading to Nkwo market, Ogbakuba, in Ogbaru LGA, when the accident happened.

The area council confirmed the incident and said only nine of the passengers were rescued.

Seventy-six others were not found, the council said through its Transition Committee chairperson, Pascal Aniegbuna.

Aniegbuna, in a statement, expressed sadness and shock over the incident.

While sympathizing with the families of persons who died in the tragedy, he urged boat drivers to always make necessary water transportation kits available before their journeys to avert such an accident.

He has also ordered investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

Meanwhile, the state police command has drafted its officers to the area.

Spokesperson for the command, Ikenga Tochi, told The ICIR that he could not confirm the number of casualties.

Tochi said, “The Commissioner of Police, Echeng, had deployed police marine operatives to the area.

“This is to complement the existing security in the area following the flood-related incident that has occurred in the area recently.”

The incident occurred five days after a similar tragedy claimed two lives in Lokoja, Kogi State, where there has been heavy flooding.