No underage person will vote in 2023 elections, INEC assures

Politics and GovernanceElections
Vincent Ufuoma
INEC chairman Mahmoud Yakubu
THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that no underage voter will be allowed in the 2023 general elections.

INEC director of voters’ education and publicity, Victor Aluko, gave the assurance when he appeared on Channels Television on Sunday.

“I assure you that the register will be cleaned up completely and no underage voter will vote in 2023. After we finish with the claims and objections on Friday, we will be taking in again for further claims based on the complaints of the people

“That is why it is important that persons who noticed any issues at all with the register should complain through the right channels where they can be documented,” he said.

Allegations of wide underage voters have marred the commission’s preliminary national voters’ register, which it published two weeks again.

Nigerians on social media have expressed worries about the development and have continued to express concerns over the credibility of next year’s polls.

While some wondered how the names got into the register, some of them called on INEC to carry out due diligence in ridding the register of ineligible voters to restore public confidence before the 2023 polls.

Although INEC had addressed the controversy in several statements in the past, Aluko said that INEC’s revision officers at various levels would work on the complaints.

“If you complain and you do not let us know that complaint, then how do we work on the complaints?

“That is why I’m saying we take in the register and then we work on the register, and at the end of the day, we have a very clean register as we prepare for the general elections.

“And I’m assuring you that no underage person will come to our polling units to come and vote on election day,” he said.

