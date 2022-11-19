33.1 C
Abuja

2023: INEC says it is prepared for possible run-off presidential election, prints additional ballot papers

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
INEC chairman Mahmoud Yakubu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is prepared for a possible run-off in the 2023 presidential election.

INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, who made this known during an interactive media session in Abuja on Friday, November 18, said that the commission has printed additional 93.5 million ballot papers for the run-off should the need arises.

Okoye quoted Section 134 sub-section 2 of the Electoral Act, which states that a run-off is for the candidate with the highest number of votes and the candidate that has a majority of votes in the highest number of states.

He disclosed that the current number of preliminary registered voters in Nigeria is 93.5 million, noting that 9,518,188 new voters were added to the existing register of 84,004,084 voters.

READ ALSO:

100 days to elections, INEC promises credible polls

NBC fines Arise TV for publishing fake INEC statement on Tinubu&#8217;s alleged US drug trafficking case

- Advertisement -

Police beef up security around INEC facilities in Gombe

2023: INEC speaks on allegations of underage voters in national register

He said, “As of today, 18 political parties will participate in the 2023 general elections, and the law has outlined how candidates will emerge and how a presidential candidate will emerge in Nigeria.

“In case a candidate does not emerge from the first ballot, the commission prints ballots for run-off elections (second election) when we are printing ballots for the main election. In other words, if 93 million Nigerians are on the ballot for the presidential election, we will print 93 million ballots for the first election, and at the same time print 93 million ballots for run-off election in case a winner does not emerge from the first ballot.”

Okoye stated that if at the end of the day, there was no run-off, the commission would destroy the 93 million ballots printed for the run-off when election petitions had been disposed of.

Okoye, justifying why it printed the additional presidential ballot papers, said the law gives the commission only 21 days to engage in reverse logistics and conduct a run-off election in case there was no winner.

He said INEC would print additional ballots for four governorship elections in case there are challenges in terms of a winner not emerging in the first ballot in some of the states of the federation.

- Advertisement -

He also explained that Section 134 (2) of the amended 1999 Nigerian Constitution makes it mandatory that before anyone could be deemed to have been elected as a president, such person must secure the highest number of votes cast at the election and must also secure a quarter of the votes cast in two-thirds of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

He stressed that if no candidate secures this highest number of votes and the mandatory threshold, the constitution mandates the commission to have a second election within a period of 21 days.

Okoye added that not all the 18 presidential candidates would emerge as a winner, but should anyone of them fail to meet the constitutional requirements for being declared as a winner, two candidates who scored the highest votes would go for a second ballot.

He emphasized that the commission is prepared for any eventuality that may arise from the election.

In July, a delegation of the United States-based National Democratic Institute and International Republican Institute had said the 2023 elections would be a departure from some of the political dynamics that defined previous polls in Nigeria.

The delegation of the NDI/IRI, which visited Nigeria and led by Secretary of State for Ohio, Frank LaRose, stated this while presenting its first joint pre-elections assessment statement to journalists in Abuja.

“If a third party draws sufficient support, a run-off presidential election could be a real possibility for the first time since the transition to democracy, adding complexity to the 2023 elections,” the institutes had said.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page
- Advertisement -

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

Nasarawa counts gains of BHCPF two years after launch  

EIGHTY-YEAR-OLD Madam Angelina Emmanuel now enjoys free health care in a government health facility...
News

Google removes illicit loan apps from Play Store

GOOGLE has set a policy to purge Play Store in Nigeria of illicit loan...
Conflict and Security

Gunmen kill two Ebubeagu operatives in Ebonyi

SUSPECTED gunmen have killed two officials of the South-East regional security outfit, codenamed Ebubeagu,...
Politics and Governance

I have no regret promising Obi support for his campaign in Rivers – Wike

RIVERS State governor Nyesome Wike has said he has no regrets promising the Labour...
Featured News

Oil theft: NSCDC arrests suspect, impounds carrier trucks in Rivers

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested a suspect...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleOil theft: NSCDC arrests suspect, impounds carrier trucks in Rivers
Next articleI have no regret promising Obi support for his campaign in Rivers – Wike

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.