Police beef up security around INEC facilities in Gombe

THE Gombe State Police Command have beefed up security around Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facilities across the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer ASP Mahid Muazu disclosed on Tuesday, that the development followed a directive by the Commissioner of Police, Oqua Etim.

He said the commissioner ordered the immediate deployment of the Command’s operational apparatus to safeguard INEC’s critical assets and facilities.

The commissioner issued the directive in line with orders given by the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba.

“To ensure that enemies of the state do not destroy the ongoing peaceful political process towards the 2023 general election in the state, the deployments are to deter all criminal elements from having access to INEC facilities and to prevent any attempt to undermine the security around INEC facilities and to coordinate a swift response to emergencies,” a statement released by the Gombe State police spokesman said.

Divisional Police Officers and their supervisory Area Commanders were also directed to ensure strategic deployment of tactical teams at INEC offices within their respective areas of responsibility.