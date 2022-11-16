100 days to elections, INEC promises credible polls

THE Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu, has stated that the commitment of the electoral body is to deliver free and credible elections to Nigerians.

The INEC chairman spoke in a message to mark 100 days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Yakubu also warned political parties and their supporters to conduct their campaigns peacefully and do away with anything that can cause rancour, divisiveness and violence.

“It is exactly 100 days before polling units open at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, for national elections (Presidential and National Assembly) and two weeks later on Saturday, March 11, 2023, for State elections (Governorship and State Houses of Assembly).

“As I have said repeatedly, the Commission’s allegiance is to Nigeria. Our loyalty is to Nigerians who want free, fair, credible and verifiable elections supported by technology, which guarantees transparent accreditation and upload of polling unit results for citizens to view in real-time on Election Day.”

He also reiterated INEC’s determination to deploy technology in the conduct of the general elections, emphasising that there is no going back on the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

“It is for these reasons that the BVAS and the IReV were introduced. There is no going back on the deployment of BVAS and IReV for the 2023 general election.”

Yakubu promised to continue regular engagement with political parties, civil society organisations, the media and other critical stakeholders towards a peaceful and successful election.

“Similarly, we will continue with our regular engagement with political parties, civil society organisations, the media and other critical stakeholders.

“Above all, Nigerians deserve the right to know about the progress we are making and the challenges (if any) we confront in our preparations for the General Election.

“Accordingly, in a couple of weeks, the Commission will start bi-weekly media briefings followed by weekly briefings as we get closer to the election. In the week leading to the election, there will be daily briefings.

“I seize this opportunity to call on all citizens to participate fully in all electoral activities, particularly the ongoing display of the Register of Voters for claims and objections, as well as a collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs). I also call on political parties and political leaders to conduct their campaigns peacefully, eschewing divisiveness, rancour and violence,” Yakubu added.

He said INEC would continue to play its part diligently and appealed to all stakeholders and, above all, citizens to play their own part so that collectively, Nigeria can have a successful election.