32.1 C
Abuja

100 days to elections, INEC promises credible polls

Politics and GovernanceElections
Bankole Abe
File Photo: INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu, has stated that the commitment of the electoral body is to deliver free and credible elections to Nigerians.

The INEC chairman spoke in a message to mark 100 days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Yakubu also warned political parties and their supporters to conduct their campaigns peacefully and do away with anything that can cause rancour, divisiveness and violence.

“It is exactly 100 days before polling units open at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, for national elections (Presidential and National Assembly) and two weeks later on Saturday, March 11, 2023, for State elections (Governorship and State Houses of Assembly).

“As I have said repeatedly, the Commission’s allegiance is to Nigeria. Our loyalty is to Nigerians who want free, fair, credible and verifiable elections supported by technology, which guarantees transparent accreditation and upload of polling unit results for citizens to view in real-time on Election Day.”

He also reiterated INEC’s determination to deploy technology in the conduct of the general elections, emphasising that there is no going back on the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

“It is for these reasons that the BVAS and the IReV were introduced. There is no going back on the deployment of BVAS and IReV for the 2023 general election.”

- Advertisement -

Yakubu promised to continue regular engagement with political parties, civil society organisations, the media and other critical stakeholders towards a peaceful and successful election.

“Similarly, we will continue with our regular engagement with political parties, civil society organisations, the media and other critical stakeholders.

“Above all, Nigerians deserve the right to know about the progress we are making and the challenges (if any) we confront in our preparations for the General Election.

“Accordingly, in a couple of weeks, the Commission will start bi-weekly media briefings followed by weekly briefings as we get closer to the election. In the week leading to the election, there will be daily briefings.

“I seize this opportunity to call on all citizens to participate fully in all electoral activities, particularly the ongoing display of the Register of Voters for claims and objections, as well as a collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs). I also call on political parties and political leaders to conduct their campaigns peacefully, eschewing divisiveness, rancour and violence,” Yakubu added.

He said INEC would continue to play its part diligently and appealed to all stakeholders and, above all, citizens to play their own part so that collectively, Nigeria can have a successful election.

 

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Nigeria: Poor economy, flooding raise October inflation to 21.06%

NIGERIA'S untamed poor economy, largely spurred by exchange rate problems, unsustainable subsidy payments, increased...
Crime

EFCC can’t prosecute me, Ondo Speaker tells court

THE Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly Bamidele Oloyeloogun has told the...
Health

Cross River flags off deworming of 8000 children

THE Cross River State Government has begun a deworming exercise across the 18 local...
Politics and Governance

Nigerians shouldn’t kill themselves for politicians – Kukah

By Faith Abeka CATHOLIC Bishop of Sokoto Diocese and the Convener of the National Peace...
Business and Economy

Naira strengthening against dollar not sustainable, experts say, proffer solutions

THE Nigerian currency, the Naira, has been appreciating since last week against the American...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigeria: Poor economy, flooding raise October inflation to 21.06%

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.