33.4 C
Abuja

Columbia University offers business journalism fellowship

Media NewsMedia Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
The Somali Chapter of the Internet Society Fellowship Oppurtunity - ISOC.so
The Somali Chapter of the Internet Society Fellowship Oppurtunity - ISOC.so

Related

1min read

THE Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism is inviting applications for its Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism.

The Knight-Bagehot Fellowship says it will be offering journalists the opportunity to enhance their understanding and knowledge of business, economics, finance, and technology, as well as gain a strong understanding of the business of journalism itself.

This initiative will target three different tracks – two tracks earn a Certificate in Economics and Business Journalism, while one track earns a Master of Arts in Journalism degree.

Business and economics journalists worldwide with at least four years of experience can apply for the fellowship in New York.

The fellowship is open to full-time editorial employees of newspapers, magazines, wire services, digital media, television and radio news organisations, as well as to freelance journalists, from anywhere in the world.

The organiser says that participants will attend off-the-record seminars and dinner meetings with corporate executives, economists and academics, and attend briefings and field trips to New York-based media companies and financial institutions.

Fellows will receive free tuition and a stipend to offset living expenses. Housing is available in a Columbia-affiliated facility.

- Advertisement -

The application deadline for the 2022-23 academic year is January 31, 2022, at 11:59 pm.

Interested applicants can fill the form here.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Media News

Columbia University offers business journalism fellowship

THE Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism is inviting applications for its Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in...
Education

Abuja teachers return to class, call off five-day warning strike

TEACHERS in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, under the Nigeria Union of Teachers...
Climate Change

NNPC embarks on new fossil fuel deals despite Buhari’s energy transition commitments

THE Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has finalised investment commitments in fossil fuel in...
Energy and Power

FX crisis could push electricity tariff up as FG plans review in December

THE foreign exchange crisis currently confronting the country could see a marginal increase in...
News

Lagos #EndSARS panel members did not collect bribe – Adegboruwa

A LAWYER Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has denied allegations that members of the Lagos State #EndSARS...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAbuja teachers return to class, call off five-day warning strike

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.