Columbia University offers business journalism fellowship

— 1 min read

THE Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism is inviting applications for its Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism.

The Knight-Bagehot Fellowship says it will be offering journalists the opportunity to enhance their understanding and knowledge of business, economics, finance, and technology, as well as gain a strong understanding of the business of journalism itself.

This initiative will target three different tracks – two tracks earn a Certificate in Economics and Business Journalism, while one track earns a Master of Arts in Journalism degree.

Business and economics journalists worldwide with at least four years of experience can apply for the fellowship in New York.

The fellowship is open to full-time editorial employees of newspapers, magazines, wire services, digital media, television and radio news organisations, as well as to freelance journalists, from anywhere in the world.

The organiser says that participants will attend off-the-record seminars and dinner meetings with corporate executives, economists and academics, and attend briefings and field trips to New York-based media companies and financial institutions.

Fellows will receive free tuition and a stipend to offset living expenses. Housing is available in a Columbia-affiliated facility.

- Advertisement -

The application deadline for the 2022-23 academic year is January 31, 2022, at 11:59 pm.

Interested applicants can fill the form here.