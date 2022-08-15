Osun fixes local council elections for October 15

THE Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) has fixed October 15 for local government elections in across the state.

The Chairman of OSIEC, Segun Oladitan, made this known during a press conference at the commission’s office in Osogbo on Monday.

“The Commission is happy to inform you and the general public that the Local Government Elections in Osun State of Nigeria shall be conducted on the 15th day of October 2022.

“You would kindly recollect that when this Commission conducted elections in January 2018, it was based on a parliamentary system.

“I have the pleasure to inform you that the elections we are conducting this 2022 shall be on a presidential system whereby Chairmen of Local Government Councils shall be elected, and Ward Councillors shall be elected separately,” Oladitan said.

The OSIEC chairman further disclosed that the electoral body has been making necessary contacts with relevant stakeholders and carrying out in-house preparations for the conduct of the local government elections.

“In accordance with the oath which we members of the Commission took, we shall ensure that the elections are free, fair, transparent and credible. We, therefore, seek for the support of you the Fourth Estate of the Realm is giving balanced, fair and impartial reportage of our activities before, during and after the elections,” he added.

Oladitan explained that the State House of Assembly recently enacted the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission Law 2022, which had been duly assented to by the governor.