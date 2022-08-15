24.1 C
Abuja

Osun fixes local council elections for October 15

Politics and GovernanceElections
Bankole Abe
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) has fixed October 15 for local government elections in across the state.

The Chairman of OSIEC, Segun Oladitan, made this known during a press conference at the commission’s office in Osogbo on Monday.

“The Commission is happy to inform you and the general public that the Local Government Elections in Osun State of Nigeria shall be conducted on the 15th day of October 2022.

READ ALSO:

Police arrest wanted Osun cultist Rashidi Oko Ilu

Anambra, Ekiti, Osun elections proof of my commitment to credible polls — Buhari

Police arrest wanted Osun cultist Rashidi Oko Ilu

- Advertisement -

“You would kindly recollect that when this Commission conducted elections in January 2018, it was based on a parliamentary system.

“I have the pleasure to inform you that the elections we are conducting this 2022 shall be on a presidential system whereby Chairmen of Local Government Councils shall be elected, and Ward Councillors shall be elected separately,” Oladitan said.

The OSIEC chairman further disclosed that the electoral body has been making necessary contacts with relevant stakeholders and carrying out in-house preparations for the conduct of the local government elections.

“In accordance with the oath which we members of the Commission took, we shall ensure that the elections are free, fair, transparent and credible. We, therefore, seek for the support of you the Fourth Estate of the Realm is giving balanced, fair and impartial reportage of our activities before, during and after the elections,” he added.

Oladitan explained that the State House of Assembly recently enacted the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission Law 2022, which had been duly assented to by the governor.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Cost of lending to rise as inflation surges to 19.64% in July

CONSUMERS in Nigeria would likely be paying more for goods as inflation surges to...
Judiciary

Kidnap kingpin, Wadume sentenced to seven years imprisonment

A KIDNAP kingpin, Hamisu Bala, also known as Wadume, has been convicted and sentenced...
News

IGP orders tight security around hospitals, schools

INSPECTOR GENERAL of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has ordered all Commissioners of Police...
Video News

[VIDEO] Nigerians react to rising transport cost

RESIDENTS of the Federal Capital Territory have lamented the rising cost of transport fares...
Media News

RPGF offers Fetisov journalism awards

Russian philanthropist Gleb Fetisov is inviting entries from investigative journalists for the Fetisov Journalism Awards....
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleKidnap kingpin, Wadume sentenced to seven years imprisonment
Next articleCost of lending to rise as inflation surges to 19.64% in July

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.