Police arrest wanted Osun cultist Rashidi Oko Ilu

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Dreaded cultist, Rashidi Oko Ilu
THE Osun State Police Command has arrested a dreaded cultist, Rashid Oko Ilu, over the murder of three persons in Osogbo, Osun State.

Oko Ilu recently bragged in a viral video that he will sustain Governor Gboyega Oyetol of Osun state through violence and has been harassing Ede town for years.

He was arrested in the early hours of Sunday after a fatal shootout with the Anti-Cult Unit of Osun State Police Command.

His arrest comes five months after he was declared wanted by the police.

Oko Ilu had earlier been declared wanted in March by the police after he was accused of killing a Higher National Diploma (HND) graduate of Banking and Finance of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, as well as a commercial motorcyclist.

He was also alleged to have been involved in clashes with operatives of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) at different times in the community, resulting in the death of many residents.

Confirming the arrest in a telephone chat with The ICIR, spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command Yemisi Opalola said Oko Ilu was arrested for killing three persons on Saturday night.

“It is true; he has been arrested. He was arrested in connection with the killing of three people yesterday night in Osogbo,” Opalola said.

The arrested suspected cultist is expected to be charged with offences of murder, arson, ritual killing and armed robbery.

There were reports jubilation erupted in Ede town as residents heaved a sigh of relief over Oko Ilu’s arrest.

Bankole Abe
