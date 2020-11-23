Police arrest four secondary school students for cultism in Osun

THE Osun state police command has arrested four secondary school students for cultism and public disturbances in the state.

The students who were said to be disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of Ife Oluwa Co-Educational Grammar school and St Charles Grammar in Osogbo, were caught with dangerous weapons and charms with which they caused bodily injuries on Peace Corps security operatives who are now hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the State Ministry of Education has warned the generality of students in public schools not to allow disgruntled elements to infiltrate their ranks to disturb peaceful atmosphere pervading the current learning environment

Folorunsbo Oladoyin, the state Commissioner for Education, has alerted that a section of students recently moved from single- sex schools were involved in rascally behavior in a few schools, disturbing academic activities

Folorunso warned the public, especially parents and guardians that any rascally student or those harboring thugs if caught will be handed over and will face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner also enjoined principals of school to disallow students from wearing hairstyles that do not fit into academic settings.