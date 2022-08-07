Police rescue six abducted persons in Katsina

SIX abducted persons have been rescued by operatives of the Katsina State Police Command following a raid on terrorists’ hideouts in the Danja Local Government Area.

This was disclosed by Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command, Gambo Isah, on Sunday.

Isah said the raid which occurred on Saturday evening was carried out based on credible information obtained by the security operatives.

“On Saturday 6/08/2022 at about 0530hrs, based on credible intelligence, the Command raided terrorists hideouts at Unguwan Dako, Tandama village, Danja LGA and succeeded in rescuing six (6) kidnapped victims,” the statement said.

The victims were all male, aged between 38 to 54 years.

“They are: Alh Garba DanMallam, M, aged 52yrs of Unguwar Nuhu, Danja LGA, Rabiu Idris, M, aged 45yrs of the same address, Abba Samaila, M, aged 38yrs of the same address, Yunusa Sani, M, aged 54yrs of Layin Sani village, Kafur, Ishaq Yakub, M, aged 40yrs of the same address, Danjuma Samaila, M, aged 45yrs of the same address.”

Katsina State has witnessed an increase in cases of kidnapping, banditry and terrorism in recent years.

Last week, eight people, including five policemen and three civilians, were killed and many others injured in an attack by suspected terrorists on Gatigawa village in the Kankara area of the state.