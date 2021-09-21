Police arrest five suspects for supplying fuel, food to terrorists in Katsina

— 1min read

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state Gambo Isah on Tuesday.

Isah said the 32-year-old was arrested on his way to the forest while transporting fuel in a gallon with his vehicle.

He noted that four other people, who were residents of the state, were also arrested for similar actions and had confessed to providing terrorists with petrol.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspects when they were all arrested along Katsina – Jibia road while on their way into the forest,” Isa said.

The PPRO also confirmed the arrest of a 30-year-old man from Zadam village in Katsina for supplying bread to terrorists in the forests.

“After several warnings by both community leaders and security agencies asking him to stop supplying bread to bandits in the forest, the suspect was subsequently arrested with some quantity of bread concealed inside a sack while trying to enter the forest,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Katsina State has witnessed a rise in kidnapping, banditry and terrorism in recent times.

Due to rising insecurity, the state government has limited sales of fuel to a maximum of N5000 per motorist. The government also prohibited buying of petrol in gallons within the state in August.

Only two fuel stations were authorised to sell fuel to the residents across several local government areas of the state.