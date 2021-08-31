23.4 C
Katsina imposes cattle travel ban

Ijeoma OPARA
Grazing of cattle in farmlands is one of the major reasons for insecurity in Nigeria

KATSINA State government has placed a ban on transportation of cattle from the state to other states within the country.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state government on Tuesday.

The ban was imposed as part of the measures by the government to curb the rising insecurity within the state and is backed by the Security Challenges (Containment) Order signed into law by the Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

The ban also included transporting firewood from the bush and sales of animals in certain local government areas (LGA), including Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanchi, and Mai’aduwa, among others.

The sale of second-hand motorcycles at the Charanchi Market has also been prohibited by the state government as well as carrying three persons on motorcycles or more than three passengers in a tricycle.

“In addition, the Security Challenges (Containment) Order also imposed the (total) closure of Jibia-Gurbi Baure road to all motorists, with travellers plying the road to use the alternative Funtua road until further notice, and (the closure of) Kankara-Sheme road to all commercial vehicles, who are similarly advised to go through Funtua,” it read.

The restrictions, however, did not affect private or non-commercial vehicles.

“Furthermore, the order also limits the sale of fuel of not more than N5,000.00 to motorists to only 2 designated filling stations in Jibia,Batsari, Safana,Danmusa, Zaka Kara, Faskari, Sabha, Dandume, Musawa, Matazu, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Danja and Kafur Local Government Areas, even as it reinforces the prohibition of the sale of petrol in Jerrycans at filling stations,” it read.

Operations of commercial tricycles and motorcycles were also restricted to the hours between 10.00 am and 6.00 pm in the capital, and 6.00 pm to 6.00 am in some LGAs.

“The Order, however, permits identified essential workers (health personnel, security personnel and journalists) to use tricycles and motorcycles  the ban beyond the periods,” it read.

