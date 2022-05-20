29.4 C
Abuja

2023: Osun governor Oyetola flags off reelection campaign

Politics and GovernanceElections
Vincent Ufuoma
Gboyega Oyetola
1min read

OSUN State governor Gboyega Oyetola flagged off his reelection campaign on Thursday, saying the affairs of the state cannot be left in the hands of those he described as kindergarten politicians.

The governor kicked off his campaign for a second term in office at Ile-Ife.

During a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Ooni of Ife Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the governor said although he does not have money to purchase private jets for traditional rulers, he has the capacity to transform the state.

Oyetola, who described himself as a man of peace and a believer in the fact that politics is not a do-or-die affair, declared that he was not interested in a fire-for-fire approach to politics.

“I am happy that the Ooni knows that I have good intentions to govern this state.

“The modest achievements of our administration and the wide acceptance from our people in the last three and half years will showcase our capabilities.

“What we have done across sectors is evident for people to see.

“We have proved to our people that Osun is in safe hands in view of the equitable distribution of resources that had culminated into the development that our people have been witnessing in the nooks and crannies of the state.

“As you all know, a state like Osun is too sophisticated for kindergarten politicians to govern. It is costly to allow such people to experiment with Osun,” Oyetola said.

He attributed the decision to flag off his re-election campaign at Ife to the strong successes and victories the town had brought to his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in past elections.

Oyetola, who highlighted some of his achievements across various sectors, promised that his administration would not relent in delivering democratic dividends for the people of the state.

