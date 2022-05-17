30.5 C
Abuja

Osun 2022: APC slams Adeleke over alleged plan to buy votes

Politics and GovernanceElections
Raji Olatunji
FILE PHOTO: Senator Ademola Adeleke. PHOTO CREDITS: The Cable.
1min read

THE candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun State governorship election Ademola Adeleke has been criticised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for boasting that he has enough hard currencies to emerge winner of the poll.

Adeleke had, while addressing supporters and party leaders, claimed that the 2022 Osun governorship poll, which hold in July, will be different from that of 2018 when he was defeated.

He bragged that he was ready to spend money to become the next governor of the state.

“My fellow Osun residents, you are the ones to decide. It is not by force, not by gimmicks, if it is money, I have brought money and not only naira but dollars, pounds and Euro. This time around, it is fire for fire for Osun governorship election,” Adeleke boasted.

Reacting to the development, Ajibola Bashir, the Director General of the campaign team for the incumbent governor of the state Gboyega Oyetola, described the PDP candidate’s utterances as unacceptable.

Bashir said, “Osun people are not gullible. We have left them in no doubt of the quality our party, the APC and our administration are made of, including the capacity of our candidate to deliver in the past three and half years.

“We have proved through our inclusive governance strategy that our people are our strength and that we do not take them for granted and we will never take them for granted.

“Osun people are enlightened, they know that the state and its citizens are not up for sale to the highest bidder. Therefore, the PDP candidate should keep his money. Or better still, he could deploy those resources to establish industries to provide jobs for the people.”

Bashir urged Adeleke and the PDP to embrace peaceful conduct and decorum while campaigning for the election.

“We must avoid any comment or action that can jeopardise the peace and stability of our state,” he added.

