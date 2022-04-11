36.5 C
Abuja

Police confirm murder of Osun LGA APC chairman

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Osun State Police Command has confirmed the death of Gbenga Ogbara, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Atakumosa East Central Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

According to the state police spokesperson Yemisi Opalola, the APC chieftain was shot dead in his sitting room in the early hours of Monday.

The incident took place in Igangan, the late Ogbara’s hometown.

READ ALSO:

2023: Tinubu meets APC governors hours after Osinbajo’s declaration

Late singer Osinachi’s husband detained at Lugbe divisional police headquarters in Abuja

Court orders Malami to desist from tampering with Section 84(12) of Electoral Act

- Advertisement -

2023: Osinbajo declares for President, says he has the experience to succeed Buhari

“The APC chairman was killed around 12 am by some gunmen. Policemen have been deployed to the area,” she said.

Opalola further disclosed that the murder is being investigated.

The remains of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue, the police spokesperson added.

Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

Osinbajo: I don’t have any son old enough to declare for president – Tinubu

FORMER Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu has said he does not have any son...
Education

JAMB releases mock UTME results

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2022...
Politics and Governance

2023: Tinubu meets APC governors hours after Osinbajo’s declaration

A FORMER governor of Lagos State Bola Tinubu commenced a meeting with some All...
Opinion

What drives Chinese migrants to Ghana?

By Jinpu Wang, Syracuse University OVER the past two decades, there have been many debates...
News

Late singer Osinachi’s husband detained at Lugbe divisional police headquarters in Abuja

PETER Nwachukwu, the husband of late singer Osinachi, has been detained at the Lugbe...
Advertisement

Most Read

2023: APC fixes dates for presidential, NASS, other primaries

FLASH POINTS: How driving in Abuja can be dangerous

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Elon Musk canvasses price cut, dogecoin payment option for Twitter Blue subscribers

2023: Osinbajo declares for President, says he has the experience to succeed Buhari

2023: Tunde Bakare joins presidential race

Food production: Kwara govt increases beneficiaries of FADAMA project

Sierra-Leo​nean Doctor Dies Of Ebola At A US hospital

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

GTB, UBA, others failed to resolve 171,642 complaints from customers in 2021

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCourt orders Malami to desist from tampering with Section 84(12) of Electoral Act
Next articleLate singer Osinachi’s husband detained at Lugbe divisional police headquarters in Abuja

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.