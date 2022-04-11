Police confirm murder of Osun LGA APC chairman

— 1 min read

THE Osun State Police Command has confirmed the death of Gbenga Ogbara, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Atakumosa East Central Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

According to the state police spokesperson Yemisi Opalola, the APC chieftain was shot dead in his sitting room in the early hours of Monday.

The incident took place in Igangan, the late Ogbara’s hometown.

“The APC chairman was killed around 12 am by some gunmen. Policemen have been deployed to the area,” she said.

Opalola further disclosed that the murder is being investigated.

The remains of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue, the police spokesperson added.