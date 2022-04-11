36.5 C
Abuja

2023: Tinubu meets APC governors hours after Osinbajo’s declaration

Politics and Governance
Bankole Abe
A FORMER governor of Lagos State Bola Tinubu commenced a meeting with some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors just a few hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared his interest to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The meeting, which might be connected to Tinubu’s presidential ambition, is being held behind closed doors at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

The development is coming less than 24 hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo hosted the governors at his Aguda House official residence on Sunday evening, where he disclosed his intention to contest the APC presidential ticket.

Tinubu, had, in January, informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to succeed him.

At the time of filing this report, about 14 APC governors were, reportedly, in the meeting with Tinubu.

The governors in include Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mai Mala Binu of Yobe, Simon Lalong of Plateau, and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, among others.

Details later…

