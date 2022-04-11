36.5 C
Abuja

2023: Osinbajo declares for President, says he has the experience to succeed Buhari

Breaking NewsPolitics and Governance
IHUOMA Chiedozie
Yemi Osinbajo
VICE PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo has finally joined the presidential race on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Osinbajo declared his intention to succeed his boss, incumbent President Yemi Osinbajo, in a message he posted via his official Twitter handle at 7:01 am on April 11.

He said his experience as Nigeria’s vice president has given him the capacity to effectively lead the country.

“I am today, with utmost humility formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of APC.

“At the direction of Mr. President, I have represented our country in several international engagements. I have been in markets, factories, schools, and farms. I have visited our gallant troops in the North-East and our brothers and sisters in the IDP camps.

“I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great peoples,” Osinbajo said in the statement posted on his Twitter handle.

In a video that accompanied the statement, also posted on Twitter, Osinbajo hailed his boss, Buhari, who he described as a true Nigerian patriot.

He stressed that his experience as vice president for eight years has placed him in a better position to serve Nigerians as president.

Osinbajo also called for the support of all Nigerians.

In a short speech in the video, he said “In the past seven years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, a servant of the nation in war and peace, and a man of integrity, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We have, together, worked through some of the most difficult times in the history of our Nation, but we have remained focused on securing the country, providing infrastructure and growing our economy.

“As stipulated by the Nigerian Constitution, our tenure will end next year.

“In this period of seven years, I have served the government in several capacities, and have, at the direction of Mr. President, represented our country in sensitive high level international engagements. I have been to practically all local governments in Nigeria.

“I have been in markets, factories, schools, and farms. I have been in agricultural, mining and oil producing communities; in the Delta, in Kebbi, Enugu, Borno; Rivers, Plateau and Ondo; and in all other states of the federation, listening to the diverse experiences and yearnings of our people.

“I have visited our gallant troops in the North East and our brothers and sisters in the IDP camps. I have felt the pain and anguish of victims of violent conflicts, terrorist attacks, flooding, fire and other disasters.

“I have been in the homes of many ordinary Nigerians in various parts of the country. I have sat with our techprenuers in Lagos, Edo, and Kaduna, with our Nollywood and Kannywood actors; with our musicians, from Lagos, Onitsha, and Kano. And I have spoken to small and large businesses.

“I stood where they stood and sat where they sat. I know their hopes, aspirations and fears; and I believe that in those hopes and aspirations are the seeds for the great Nigeria that we all desire.

“I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and it’s great peoples.

“Which is why I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the Office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.”

Before going public with his presidential ambition, the vice president had met some APC governors at the Presidential Villa on April 10.

At the meeting, which held late in the evening, Osinbajo informed the governors of his desire to succeed Buhari.

He also sought their support.

Twelve out of 23 APC governors were reportedly present at the meeting.

Those present are Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Hope Uzodinma (Imo).

It was gathered that Osinbajo has already acquired a campaign Office in Central Area of Abuja, located on 15B, Buchanan Crescent, Wuse 2.

