2023: Tinubu pleads with APC senators to help him realise lifetime ambition

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu
A CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Tinubu has pleaded with the party’s serving senators to support him to realise his ‘lifetime ambition’ of becoming Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Tinubu made the plea during a consultative meeting with the senators at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

He asked the lawmakers to back his ambition based on his capacity and experience.

“Election is coming. Our party’s convention is near. I need our party’s presidential ticket. I can’t achieve it by sitting at home. I believe, jointly, we can do it. I hope you can back me successfully for the aspiration of my lifetime ambition,” he said.

“Going by the counsel of the wise that says, ‘If you want to go fast, do it alone. If you want to go faster, go together.’ I’m asking for that team support to get me nominated by the party and eventually elected as the President of Nigeria. I urge you to look at my capacity and experience.”

Earlier this year, Tinubu had declared his intention to run for president in 2023 after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa.

