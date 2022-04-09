30.1 C
2023: Amaechi joins presidential race

Amos ABBA
MINISTER of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi has formally announced his intention to run for president in the 2023 general elections.

Amaechi declared his desire to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on  Saturday at a thanksgiving service organised by the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The service was held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwuruta, near Port Harcourt.

“I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next President,” he wrote on his verified Facebook page.

The declaration was also broadcast in a live video on Amaechi’ Facebook page.

Plateau state governor Simon Lalong, former APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole and Senator Ali Ndume were some of the APC chieftains present at his declaration.

A former APC governorship candidate in Rivers State, Dakuku Peterside, at the event said Amaechi was eminently qualified to pilot the affairs of the country.

Peterside said the minister would transform Nigeria.

He also declared that the APC was ready to take over power in Rivers State.

“For years, APC in Rivers State did not have substantive officers to run her affairs. But, the party has returned to the path of stability, unity and by inference, the path of victory.

“The second reason is the election of our members to various offices at the zonal and national levels.

“APC, more than ever, is ready to take over the government house,” he said.

Amaechi served two terms as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007, and two terms as Governor of Rivers State between 2007 to 2015. 
He is one of the ministers President Muhammadu Buhari reappointed in 2019 and also served as the head of Buhari’s presidential election campaign team in 2015 and 2019.

Amaechi is the first member of Buhari’s cabinet to throw his hat in the ring.

Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

