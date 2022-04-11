Osinbajo: I don’t have any son old enough to declare for president – Tinubu

— 1 min read

FORMER Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu has said he does not have any son old enough to declare intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu made the remark shortly after meeting with some governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Monday.

He was reacting to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential declaration.

Tinubu said his meeting with the governors was part of consultations with relevant stakeholders towards actualising his ambition of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Asked to comment on the presidential declaration of his political godson, Osinbajo, Tinubu said, “I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such declaration.”

Osinbajo served as a commissioner under Tinubu’s administration in Lagos State.

Also, it is widely believed that Tinubu played a major role in Osinbajo’s emergence as vice president.

The ICIR reported on Monday that Osinbajo officially declared his intention to succeed Buhari.

In a message he posted on Twitter, Osinbajo said his experience as Nigeria’s vice president for seven years had given him the capacity to effectively lead the country.

He also called for the support of all Nigerians.