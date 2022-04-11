Mixed reactions trail Osinbajo’s presidential declaration

— 4 mins read

VICE PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration that he will run for president in the 2023 elections is eliciting mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Osinbajo announced in a statement posted on Twitter on April 11 that he will be seeking the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement was accompanied by a video in which the vice president sought the support of Nigerians, saying he has the experience to lead the country.

Some Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to the development.

Some supported Osinbajo’s presidential ambition.

Others opposed it.

A Twitter user, Midss, tweeting with the name Unclumidetush, reacting immediately after Osinbajo made the post, said, “Congratulations on making a good choice to run, Prof. We can now function properly with our respective lives because we’ve been patiently waiting for you to declare. But by God’s unfailing grace, you will NOT win.”

Midss’ tweet was immediately countered by another Twitter user, Miz_maheeda.

“God doesn’t give his grace to bad things. He knows when to grant his grace on something and on this he has already granted his grace so go and rest because Osinbajo will win and you can’t do anything about it,” Miz_maheeda said in response to Midss comments.

Also reacting, Charlie wrote, “Mr. Vice President, you have mind o. Like despite the numerous failures your government can be linked to, you still deemed it fit to run for President. Run na, shebi na here we dey??”

Reacting, Rinu Oduala, a Twitter user, asked Osinbajo: “How exactly has our country benefited with you (Osinbajo) in power for the past seven years, sir? Security? Education? Police reforms? Food prices? Power generation?”

A Twitter user with the handle Named nameless, faulted Rinu Oduala’s post.

“If you understand government at the slightest, you would know that he (Osinbajo) has not been in power. Buhari has. This is not the right question to ask,” Named nameless said.

Furiosa, while reacting to Osinbajo’s declaration, asked, “How many (Nigerians) did you lift out of poverty for 7 years you were there?”

“Rather you plunged more Nigerians into poverty, the unemployment rate rose to 40 per cent from 14 per cent. Inflation rose to 21 per cent from 9 per cent in 2014,” Furiosa added.

A Twitter user, Imodoye, disagreed with Furiosa.

“As Vice President, what should he have done? The time the President handed over to him, we saw what he did. You should know what it means to be Vice President,” Imodoye tweeted.

In her reaction, a Twitter user, Abba’s baby girl, questioned Osinbajo’s description of Buhari as a man of integrity.

“A man of integrity”??? Do you all even know the meaning of that word??”

Another Twitter user, @Ambrosia_Ijebu, opposed Osinbajo’s presidential ambition.

“Rubbish. May your campaign meet the same fate as those unfortunate people who were just trying to travel from Abuja to Kaduna. In Jesus Name Amen,” Ambrosia_Ijebu tweeted.

But Lassie, replying Ambrosia_Ijebu, jumped to Osinbajo’s defense.

“How? This man (Osinbajo) has worked very hard in this administration within the limits of the authorities delegated to him. Please have an open mind and think deeply. Who is that one person who will not be distracted by the pomp of the Presidency and will hit the ground running?,” Lassie asked.

But a Twitter user, Otuaa, replying Lassie’s post, wondered how Osinbajo could hit the ground running when he has been part of the Buhari administration, which, according to him, has not performed well.

Otuaa wrote: “So it’s only PYO (Pastor Yemi Osinbajo) that will hit the ground running? Hit the ground running with insecurity, poverty, corruption that his administration with GMB (General Muhammadu Buhari) have commonalised in Nigeria?”

A Twitter user, Oserume1, accused Osinbajo of lying in describing Buhari as a patriot.

“I have served with a true Nigerian Patriot”… How can someone lie that Buhari is a patriot???”

Replying Oserume1, Igberaese Bright observed that Osinbajo has no choice than to praise Buhari, his boss.

“What do you expect the man (Osinbajo) to say? This is politics where honest people don’t go far. The president is still his principal and if he is to have any chance at this thing, he needs the support of his principal. And you expect him to slander the man to suit your judgements?,” Igberaese Bright asked Oserume1.

Also reacting to the development, BIG VICK assured Osinbajo of the support of members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The vice president is a Senior Pastor in the RCCG, which has one of the largest congregations in Nigeria.

“We all R.C.C.G members in Nigeria support your intension. God will see you through. We are Redeemite united in love,” BIG VICK tweeted.

But, A$AP Lerry made fun of Osinbajo’s declaration.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cuss out, cos the ironic part of this clip is how he (Osinbajo) highlighted almost all the disasters in the country to somehow use as a campaign manifesto like his tenure aren’t the ones behind it. Afflictions shall never rise a second time,” A$AP Lerry said.

John Sado, on his part, endorsed Osinbajo’s presidential bid.

He said the vice president and a former governor of Anambra State Peter Obi are the best among all those who have expressed the desire to succeed Buhari in 2023.

“Osibanjo and Peter Obi, I prefer amongst all the aspirants. Aside the caucus, Osinbajo is smart and full of life. His presidency will bring life to every sector of Nigerian economy. Peter Obi is good at managing economy. I’m looking forward to voting either of them,” John Sado said.

Defending Osinbajo’s record in the Buhari administration, John Sado added, “I don’t blame Osinbajo for Buhari and APC failure. Vice President has little or no powers in Nigerian Constitution.”

He added, “I’ll beg Osinbajo for one thing if he eventually becomes Nigeria’s President. That is, to strengthen the rule of law and independence of the judiciary. As a professor of law, I believe he knows there importance in the development of a nation.”

Daniel Regha did not share John Sado’s opinion.

Reacting to the vice president’s declaration, Daniel Regha said, “Osinbajo you failed to meet Nigerians’ expectations as a VP in more ways than one. Your all-round performance speaks volumes about your inability to effectively rule. Furthermore, your credibility remains questionable since you still dine with this present government. U ain’t a man of the people.”

However, a Twitter user, Brother_gidi, noted that although Osinbajo was part of the failure of the Buhari administration, he still has what it takes to lead Nigeria effectively.

“As a govt, they failed. However, as a personality with pedigree Osinbajo has not failed. Remember he was a one-time Acting President. Just take a glimpse of the few things he achieves with the shortest possible time in office,” Brother_gidi observed.