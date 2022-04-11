36.5 C
Abuja

Late singer Osinachi’s husband detained at Lugbe divisional police headquarters in Abuja

Lukman ABOLADE
Late Gospel singer Osinachi
PETER Nwachukwu, the husband of late singer Osinachi, has been detained at the Lugbe Divisional Police Headquarters in Abuja.

Spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command Josephine Adeh disclosed this in a telephone interview with The ICIR on Monday.

“Yes, he is in our custody; he has been detained in the Lugbe Division,” Adeh said.

She further disclosed that the arrest followed complaints that Nwachukwu was allegedly involved in the death of his wife, Osinachi.

The allegation is being investigated, the police spokesperson added.

Osinachi, who was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja, died on Friday in an undisclosed hospital.

Her colleague, gospel singer Frank Edwards, alleged that Nwachukwu constantly hit the late singer on different occasions before her death.

“One time in a studio, this man slapped her in the studio just because she wanted to record the song in Igbo against his will. She does not do anything on her own.”

“She would say, please beg my husband. She was at his mercy. I didn’t know the intensity of what she was going through; I didn’t know how somebody would be jealous of their wife or claim to love.” Edward alleged.

Another person, Chidinma Ezego, who said Osinachi was her friend, said Nwachukwu kicked the deceased in her chest, which led to her death.

“The husband has been beating and maltreating this woman, but she’s been dying in silence. Now, he kicked the woman on her chest, and she’s been on life support for five days and finally died. Now, the man has been arrested, and I pray he rots in jail.

*Remember how he tied her up and asked the children to beat her up with a cane. She told me this,” Ezego said.

Before the FCT police spokesperson spoke to The ICIR on Monday, the identity of the police station where Osinachi’s husband was detained was not disclosed.

Reports on the husband’s arrest did not mention where he is being detained.

