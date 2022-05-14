2023: APC fixes screening of presidential aspirants for May 23

— 1 min read

NIGERIA’S ruling All Progressives Congress party (APC) has said it would screen all aspirants contesting for the presidential race on its platform on May 23.

The party disclosed this today, May 14, 2022 during the inauguration of the committees to screen all aspirants contesting the presidential, governorship, senate, and house of representatives elections.

According to the party’s Deputy National Chairman, Abubakar Kyari, who inaugurated the committee on behalf of the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, 28 persons purchased the presidential nomination forms.

Kyari said, “The screening for the presidential candidates – we have so far 28 aspirants and as you are aware, some aspirants have started withdrawing their aspiration and as such on the 23rd of May this month they will be screened.”

The party had closed the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms on Thursday, May 12, 2022, while the deadline for the submission of the forms was midnight on Friday, May 13, 2023.

Kyari noted that some of the aspirants had withdrawn from the race.

The ICIR had reported the withdrawal of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, from the presidential race.

The presidential aspirants still in the race are a former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President, African Development Bank (AFDB) Akinwunmi Adesina; a former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Others are Rotimi Amaechi, Ajayi Borroffice, Godswill Akpabio, Rochas Okorocha, Ibikunle Amosun, Tunde Bakare, Ben Ayade, Dave Umahi, Kayode Fayemi, Emeka Nwajiuba, Ken Nnamani, Yahaya Bello, Badaru Abubakar and Ahmed Yerima, Uju Kennedy Ohnenye, Nicholas Felix Nwagbo, Dimeji Bankole, Timipre Sylva, Ikeobasi Mokelu andTein Jack Rich.

Some northern groups also reportedly bought forms for former President, Goodluck Jonathan, though it is unclear if he is still in the race.

Kyari said 145 persons bought the governorship forms, 351 persons bought senatorial forms and 1,197 aspirants bought the forms for the house of representatives.

He added that the screening of governorship, senatorial and house of representatives aspirants would begin on May 14, 2022, and would hold for two days at Fraser Suites, Abuja.