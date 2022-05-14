29.6 C
Abuja

2023: APC fixes screening of presidential aspirants for May 23

Politics and GovernanceElections
Niyi OYEDEJI
APC
The APC logo.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

NIGERIA’S ruling All Progressives Congress party (APC) has said it would screen all aspirants contesting for the presidential race on its platform on May 23.

The party disclosed this today, May 14, 2022 during the inauguration of the committees to screen all aspirants contesting the presidential, governorship, senate, and house of representatives elections.

According to the party’s Deputy National Chairman, Abubakar Kyari, who inaugurated the committee on behalf of the National Chairman,  Abdullahi Adamu, 28 persons purchased the presidential nomination forms.

Kyari said, “The screening for the presidential candidates – we have so far 28 aspirants and as you are aware, some aspirants have started withdrawing their aspiration and as such on the 23rd of May this month they will be screened.”

The party had closed the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms on Thursday, May 12, 2022, while the deadline for the submission of the forms was midnight on Friday, May 13, 2023.

Kyari noted that some of the aspirants had withdrawn from the race.

The ICIR had reported the withdrawal of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, from the presidential race.

- Advertisement -

The presidential aspirants still in the race are a former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President, African Development Bank (AFDB) Akinwunmi Adesina; a former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Others are Rotimi Amaechi, Ajayi Borroffice, Godswill Akpabio, Rochas Okorocha, Ibikunle Amosun, Tunde Bakare, Ben Ayade, Dave Umahi, Kayode Fayemi, Emeka Nwajiuba, Ken Nnamani, Yahaya Bello, Badaru Abubakar and Ahmed Yerima, Uju Kennedy Ohnenye, Nicholas Felix Nwagbo, Dimeji Bankole, Timipre Sylva, Ikeobasi Mokelu andTein Jack Rich.

Some northern groups also reportedly bought forms for former President, Goodluck Jonathan, though it is unclear if he is still in the race.

Kyari said 145 persons bought the governorship forms, 351 persons bought senatorial forms and 1,197 aspirants bought the forms for the house of representatives.

He added that the screening of governorship, senatorial and house of representatives aspirants would begin on May 14, 2022, and would hold for two days at Fraser Suites, Abuja.

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Impact

CSOs, stakeholders fault humanitarian ministry over diversion of multi-million naira rural women grant

STAKEHOLDERS and civil society organisations have faulted the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster...
Elections

Ganduje’s chief of staff, APC chieftain defect to NNPP

THE Chief of Staff to the Kano State governor, Alii Makoda, and two House...
Conflict and Security

Deborah: Kaduna bans religious protest

THE Kaduna State government has placed a ban on protests related to religious activity...
Breaking News

Deborah: Sokoto govt declares curfew as youths destroy property

The Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has declared a twenty-four-hour curfew in the state.  This...
Opinion

Was Deborah guilty of blasphemy?

By Saidu Muhmmad Lawal THE murder of Deborah on May 12, 2022, by a mob...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCSOs, stakeholders fault humanitarian ministry over diversion of multi-million naira rural women grant

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.