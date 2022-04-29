- Advertisement -
2023: APC yet to decide zoning of presidential ticket – Adamu

Vincent Ufuoma
APC
The APC logo.
1min read

NATIONAL Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu has said the party is yet to decide on the zone that should produce its presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Adamu said this while addressing journalists at the State House in Abuja on Friday.

He noted that the decision on which part of the country should produce the APC’s candidate was beyond him.

“I am today privileged to be the chairman of the party. The party is greater than me. The party has not made a decision and I cannot preempt what the party decision will be, ” he said while reacting to a question that sought a categorical statement on the zoning formula for the presidential election.

President Muhammadu Buhari, from the North, will complete eight years in office in 2023.

It is expected that a southerner will succeed Buhari as President.

The South-East is agitating that the zone should be given the chance to produce the president in 2023.

However, several prominent APC politicians from the South-West have declared their intention to seek the party’s presidential ticket.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the APC was expected to take a decision on the zoning formula at its emergency meeting on April 20 but it did not arrive at any resolution on the matter.

