European Geosciences Union offers science fellowship

THE European Geosciences Union (EGU) is accepting applications for the 11th edition of its Science Journalism Fellowship competition.

The fellowship offers journalists the opportunity to follow geoscientists on location and to develop an indepth understanding of their research questions, approaches, findings and motivation.

Journalists interested in covering research on Earth, planetary or space sciences can apply for this fellowship.

Proposals should include applications from professional, active journalists to report on ongoing research within the Earth, planetary and space sciences.

Competitive proposals will focus on a topic in the geosciences (including planetary and space sciences) with potential broad public appeal and within the remit of EGU’s scientific divisions, outline an original, well-informed approach to the subject, and feature leading Europe-based researchers and/or have European relevance.

Fellows receive up to EUR5,000 (US$5,655) to cover expenses related to their projects.

The organiser says, “The European Geosciences Union (EGU) is Europe’s premier geosciences union, dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in the Earth, planetary, and space sciences for the benefit of humanity, worldwide.”

EGU is a non-profit interdisciplinary learned association of scientists founded in 2002 with headquarters in Munich, Germany.

The deadline for the submission of the application is June 17, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.