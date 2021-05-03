“Investigative media, citizens’ participation critical in tackling corruption,” says MacArthur Africa deputy director

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE deputy director of the MacArthur Foundation, Africa office, Mr. Dayo Olaide has emphasized the crucial role of investigative journalism in the fight against corruption.

Speaking on a phone-in interview on PRIMORG news’ radio programme, Mr. Olaide highlighted the confidence of Mac Arthur Foundation in investigative journalism as a tool for fighting against corruption and creating social change.

The media as a constitutionally recognised watchdog monitors all institutions of the government and their processes, he said.

He added that the public also has roles to play in fighting graft and enforcing transparency and accountability.

The nature of corruption is that it is above all else, shrouded in secrecy, as it takes place behind the table, behind the room, in the darkness.

Hence the need for citizens to have access to information about the happenings in government, Mr. Olaide said.

MacArthur Foundation is in partnership with investigative journalism platforms in Nigeria to facilitate active citizenship and good governance, he said.

The MacArthur Foundation, however, recognises that fighting corruption is dangerous because it always put the media against the government.

Also, investigative journalism is expensive and getting fund to produce it, is a huge challenge.

This is the reason MacArthur Foundation seeks out partnerships with organiations involved in fighting corruption, Mr. Olaide said.

According to him, the foundation’s aim is to create new business models that guarantee editorial independence that will help newsrooms remain committed in their service to the people.

The MacArthur Foundation, officially known as the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, is based in Chicago, Illinois USA.

The organisation has been supporting non-profit journalism and awarding grants in many countries, including Nigeria.