 Earth Journalism Network offers media workshop on indigenous environmental reporting 2023

Internews’ Earth Journalism Network (EJN) is inviting applications to its media workshop on indigenous environmental reporting.

The workshop will explain the importance of indigenous environmental reporting, climate justice, biodiversity, sustainable ecosystems, indigenous knowledge, and other issues related to the rights and well-being of indigenous peoples and communities.

Indigenous journalists worldwide can apply to participate in a workshop in Kenya.

While in Kenya, participants will be taken on a field trip to learn about issues faced by local indigenous communities and will have the opportunity to report on these issues for their media outlets after the workshop.

The workshop will be held from February 21, 2023 to February 24, 2023.

EJN will cover travel to and from Kenya, accommodation, and meal costs for selected participants.

The organiser says, “Globally, Indigenous peoples make up less than 5% of the total human population – about 370 million people – yet they manage or call home more than a quarter of the world’s land area.

"Those regions also support 80% of the planet's global biodiversity."

The submission of the application deadline is October 26, 2022. Interested applicants should apply here.