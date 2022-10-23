30.1 C
Abuja

 Earth Journalism Network offers media workshop on indigenous environmental reporting 2023

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Media Workshop on Indigenous Environmental Reporting 2023
Media Workshop on Indigenous Environmental Reporting 2023
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Internews’ Earth Journalism Network (EJN) is inviting applications to its media workshop on indigenous environmental reporting. 

The workshop will explain the importance of indigenous environmental reporting, climate justice, biodiversity, sustainable ecosystems, indigenous knowledge, and other issues related to the rights and well-being of indigenous peoples and communities. 

Indigenous journalists worldwide can apply to participate in a workshop in Kenya. 

While in Kenya, participants will be taken on a field trip to learn about issues faced by local indigenous communities and will have the opportunity to report on these issues for their media outlets after the workshop.  

- Advertisement -

The workshop will be held from February 21, 2023 to February 24, 2023. 

EJN will cover travel to and from Kenya, accommodation, and meal costs for selected participants. 

The organiser says, “Globally, Indigenous peoples make up less than 5% of the total human population – about 370 million people – yet they manage or call home more than a quarter of the world’s land area.

 

- Advertisement -

“Those regions also support 80% of the planet’s global biodiversity.” 

The submission of the application deadline is October 26, 2022. Interested applicants should apply here. 

 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Three dead, two injured in Lagos-Abeokuta auto crash

THREE persons have died and two others injured in an auto crash along the...
Elections

Tinubu to Nigerians: ‘Do I look like a sick man?’

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections,...
News

NDLEA arrests four over 16 tons of illicit drugs

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested four persons over 16,000 kilogrammes...
News

NEMA receives 542 stranded Nigerians from UAE

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 542 stranded Nigerians from the United...
ICT/Telecoms

ICIR’s Amos Abba emerges winner at 2022 WAMECA Awards

A JOURNALIST with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), Amos Abba, has...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleThree dead, two injured in Lagos-Abeokuta auto crash

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.