Climate Tracker offers fellowships for COP28 coverage

CLIMATE Tracker is accepting applications for its COP28 African energy justice team.

Four fellows will be selected to join this team and cover COP28, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Journalists from Africa, ranging from 18 to 35 years of age, with an interest in climate reporting, can apply for a fellowship.

    The final two will be fully funded to attend the COP28, while an additional two will be part of a virtual team reporting from their preferred locations.

    Fellows will receive pre-COP28 online training, global exposure, mentoring and more. Furthermore, fellows travelling to Dubai will receive accommodations and a stipend.

    Finally, Applicants must submit a story and attend two webinars.

    The deadline for submission of applications is August 3, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here

