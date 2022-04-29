- Advertisement -
FG declares Monday, Tuesday as public holidays

News
Bankole Abe
Rauf Aregbesola, the former Governor of Osun State and the present minister of Interior. PhotoCredit: NewsWire
1min read

THE Federal Government has declared Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3, 2022, as Public Holidays to mark this year’s Workers’ Day and EIdul-Fitr celebrations.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore.

In the statement, the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola congratulated Nigerian workers on the occasion of ‘Workers’ Day’ and encouraged them to do more.

READ ALSO:

FCT residents prepare for Easter, Eid, amid rising food prices

INVESTIGATION: How poor planning led to failure of Abuja urban mass transport scheme

“Labour is the very essence of humanity. We are alive because we work and only the dead are incapable of working,” the minister said.

He also congratulated the Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting and urged them to imbibe and practice the spirit of love, peace, tolerance, self-denial, kindness and sacrifice.

“The self-restraint, self-denial, sacrifice and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon to be a better person and truth worshipper,” Aregbesola advised.

The minister also assured that security challenges plaguing the country will soon be a thing of the past, noting that the government is putting necessary measures in place for Nigerians to enjoy peace.

