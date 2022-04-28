Missing FCT NYSC member found dead

— 1 min read

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, who was declared missing earlier this month, has been found dead.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NYSC spokesperson, Eddy Megwa on Wednesday.

“The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to the pictures making the rounds in the social media of a missing Corps Member deployed to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The corpse was found wearing the NYSC kakhi trousers with the face defaced beyond recognition. On account of this, Management reported the discovery to relevant security agencies to help identify the body,” the statement read.

Megwa noted that the corpse was later identified as Terungwa. He added that investigations are ongoing to apprehend those responsible for her murder.

“It was later confirmed that the remains were that of a missing Corps Member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807.

“Investigations are, however, currently ongoing to unravel the identity of the perpetrators of the dastardly act in order to bring them to justice.

“May her soul rest in peace,” the statement added.

Terungwa was declared missing in a notice circulated via various social media platforms on April 14.

She was said to have been seen last in the Lokogoma area of Abuja, dressed in her complete NYSC uniform.

According to a report, it was discovered that parts of her body have been removed when her remains were discovered.

However, efforts by The ICIR to confirm the report proved abortive as the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Josephine Adeh did not respond to calls and text messages concerning the issue.