Bandits kill 15 persons in fresh Sokoto attacks

Vincent Ufuoma
NOT less than fifteen persons have been killed by bandits in fresh attacks in Sokoto State.

Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal made this known while presenting the 2022 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly on Monday.

The attacks, according to the governor, took place at both Goronyo and Illela local government areas of Sokoto State late on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday.

He said 12 persons were killed in Illela while three others lost their lives in Goronyo.

The governor condoled with the families who lost their loved ones in the attacks as well as people of the affected communities.

The attacks came barely a month after bandits invaded Goronyo township where 43 people were confirmed killed.

The fresh attacks are being recorded despite assurances and claims by the Nigerian government that it has improved security in the country’s North-West zone.

Bandits kill 15 persons in fresh Sokoto attacks

