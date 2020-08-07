Bars, gyms, night clubs to remain closed until further evaluation – PTF

THE Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has announced that bars, gyms and night clubs are to remain closed until further evaluation.

Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of the PTF made this known during the press briefing on COVID-19 on Thursday.

Aliyu said all hotels, restaurants and eateries in the country are to remain open but must adhere to the guidelines earlier outlined by the PTF.

“Hotels, restaurants, eateries may continue to remain open but must observe all compulsory non- pharmaceutical interventions. Bars, gyms and night clubs remain closed until further evaluation,” Aliyu said.

He further noted that international flights may resume soon as recommendations have been made to the Ministry of Aviation.

“For international travel, we have made recommendations to the aviation industry to commence the process for opening international airports provided all existing international & local preventive guidelines,” Aliyu noted.

The restrictions in the education & entertainment sector, as well as other activities that attract mass gathering, such as the operation of markets & worship centres, to remain.”

He recommended that all government meetings should continue to be virtual and restrictions on physical distancing should be maintained during official trips and board meetings.